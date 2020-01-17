Hassle-free e-wallet benefits

Thanks to the government’s “e-Tunai Rakyat” initiative, Malaysians can now claim RM30 to kickstart their cashless journey. Better yet, Malaysia’s official e-wallet, Touch ’n Go eWallet will double that claim, gifting users a total of RM60 to enjoy.

All successful claimants will receive the additional RM30 cashback upon paying using the Touch ’n Go eWallet at any of its 120,000 merchant acceptance points.

In addition, users can reap double the cashback and enjoy greater savings thanks to concurrent Touch ’n Go eWallet campaigns especially the latest “Big 2 Million Weekly Draw’”, where users can stand to win RM2 million worth of prizes every week, including eight Proton x70, 80 Yamaha Ego Solariz, 80 Huawei P30 256GB and 400 Vivo V15 smartphones.

“The government is pushing to make Malaysia a cashless society with the ‘e-Tunai Rakyat’ initiative. We want to help drive this even further by giving Malaysians an extra RM30 cashback when they claim with our eWallet,” said TNG Digital Sdn. Bhd CEO Ignatius Ong, asserting that “Malaysia, Get More” is Touch ’n Go eWallet’s biggest, most advantageous campaign yet.

“With a double bonus, our users now have over 120,000 ways to use our eWallet and 2million worth of prizes to be won weekly - all without vouchers, coins or loyalty points. Clearly, Touch ’n Go eWallet is the most convenient and rewarding e-wallet in Malaysia.”

With key features such as its first of a kind Money-back Guarantee policy and offerings covering toll payments and urban mobility functions to bills and utilities and entertainment, Touch ‘n Go eWallet is providing greater financial inclusivity for the country so that everyone can live and transact effortlessly throughout this new cashless era.

Additionally, the “Big 2 Million Weekly Draw” will run simultaneously with e-Tunai Rakyat from Jan 15 to Marc 10. Touch ’n Go eWallet users need to make a minimum spend of RM20 via any of the app touchpoints to be eligible.

Ineligible e-Tunai Rakyat claimants will earn one entry for each transaction during the campaign period, Additionally, if the users have registered their TNG card in their Touch ’n Go eWallet, and are also an RFID user, they will get an additional two entries.

Touch ’n Go eWallet is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information, follow www.facebook.com/touchngoewallet or visit www.tngdigital.com.my/etunairakyat