HELP University’s Annual Asian Secondary School Online English Debate Challenge 2021 will be held from Friday 9th to 11th July 2021. This competition which was previously known as the HELP University National Chinese Independent Secondary School (CISS) English Debate has successfully attracted 40 contesting teams from 24 non-English medium schools from Malaysia and overseas. This annual competition was launched in 2021 by HELP University with the objective of upgrading the level of command of English of secondary school students from non-English medium schools, in particular that of the Chinese Independent Secondary Schools (CISS) in Malaysia. Since its inception, 8 rounds of competitions have been conducted until 2019. The outcome of the event has been encouraging and there has been marked improvement in the level of confidence of the debators, especially in their command of English.

When the debating standard of the CISS students reached a level comparable to students from national and private schools, HELP University opened the contest to SMJKs and SMK schools, and other non-English medium schools locally and from overseas. In 2020, the university could not hold the competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, 2021, HELP University has decided to continue with the annual debate, this time held virtually. The name of the event has also been changed to the HELP University Asian Secondary School Online English Debate Challenge. The Preliminaries will be held on Friday 9 July 2021 and Saturday 10 July 2021. The semi-finals and Grand Finals will be held on Sunday 11 July 2021 at 10am. There are attractive prizes for the contestants. These include four cash prizes, plaques and trophies, and study awards: