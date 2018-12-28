HSBC launches ‘Greater Together’ campaign

EARLIER this month, HSBC launched ‘Greater Together’, a new nationwide campaign that seeks to inspire Malaysians to help each other to unlock over RM1,000,000 worth of prizes and give back to the community.

The campaign which began on Nov 28 and ends on Feb 28, 2019, was launched with a crowd-activated three-storey Christmas tree at Mid-Valley Megamall.

Equipped with sound responsive lights, over 1,000 shoppers sung carols around the tree, progressively lighting it up and releasing gifts of back to school supplies to children of Projek Perumahan Rakyat Kota Damasara (PPR Kota Damansara).

To spread festive cheer during the Christmas month, HSBC invited Community Transformation Initiative (CTI), a non-profit organisation which has been working with PPR Kota Damansara, both directly and through its Residents Association to an exclusive closed door event for an internal employee engagement launch of the ‘Greater Together’ campaign.

It was heart-warming to witness HSBC employees coming and working together to celebrate this festive season with the children of PPR Kota Damansara. They personally packed the gifts, wrote personalised words of encouragement and sang together to light up the Christmas tree, sharing much joy and love as they unlocked the gifts that were then presented to the children.

Over 400 children of PPR Kota Damansara received school supplies to start the new school year with brand new merchandise.

HSBC Malaysia’s Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management Tara Latini, said the bank is focussed on creating opportunities to thrive for its staff, customers and the communities that it operates in.

“As part of HSBC’s new global brand promise, ‘Together We Thrive’, we believe that we could band together and achieve something much bigger when we are all connected as one.

“Greater Together is a unique campaign, it connects with our hearts and minds. It is about encouraging conversations, understanding and connecting with our customers in a fun and exciting way to unlock even greater rewards for each other,” added Latini.

The fully integrated campaign inspires customers to unlock cash prizes worth a total of RM1,000,000. On top of the big cash prizes, special bonus prizes can be won by HSBC customers every two weeks, including mountain bikes, free holidays, electric scooters and private cooking lessons to name a few.

Open to new and existing customers, participants simply have to sign up for one of the selected HSBC products or spend on their HSBC credit/debit card to gain entries. Entries are collated together to unlock progressive cash tiers, starting with RM400,000 and moving up towards the grand prize worth a total of RM1,000,000. Once enough entries have been captured, the prize pool is then distributed amongst the lucky winners. For more details, log onto www.hsbc.com.my/together.

Extra entries can also be gained whenever a person votes for their preferred bonus prizes or by finding the ‘Greater Together’ truck, a roving vehicle that is moving all over major cities including the Klang Valley, Penang, Johor, Ipoh and Melaka, which will provide participants with double entries for all new sign ups for HSBC Credit Card or HSBC Amanah Personal Financing.