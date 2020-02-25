In it to win it

GET READY to lace up your running shoes, as the Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Amateur Athletics Association (FTKLAA) will once again be organising the Go For IT!–FTKLAA Cross Country running event at Padang Merbok, Kuala Lumpur on Apr 19.

This time, the 2020 edition of the run will include a jungle track for an added challenge. “We intend to provide a tough route with green scenery as a requirement for cross country running,” said FTKLAA president Datuk S. Vegiyathuman.

He added that an equal ratio of jungle track had been added to each of the five distances and 10 categories available.

Once again, Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Sports Toto) is the title sponsor for the event.

“This year’s cross country run is set to be more challenging and fun,” said Sports Toto senior communications manager Giam Say Khoon.

“The organiser has managed to arrange a new route around scenic Padang Merbok, and we are sure that it is going to be an exciting race.”

The run is divided into 15km, 10km, 7km, and 3km distances. These are further divided into different age and gender categories. There is also a 5km Fun Run category which is specially designed for participants who wish to join as a family.

Other than cash prizes totalling RM11,550 for the winners, all participants also stand a chance to win some attractive lucky draw prizes. Those who participate will also receive a Dry-Fit t-shirt, a light breakfast, a goodie bag, finisher medals, and more.

Giam added: “At the community level, the company supports numerous community sports initiatives driven by reputable sports associations and local councils such as the Penang Bridge International Marathon, Sungai Petani Half Marathon, Seremban Half Marathon, Kota Kinabalu Sutera Harbor 7K Charity Run, and Sports Toto High School Basketball Tournament,.”

Also present at the launch were Malaysia Athletics Federation deputy president Datuk Dr Mumtaz Begum Abdul Jaafar, and Sports Toto Fitness Centre trainer Mohamad Zaidi.

The first 300 participants to register for the cross country run will be issued an LED blinker during the race kit collection. This includes those who register online with registration acknowledgement.

Supporting partners of the Go For It!–FTKLAA Cross Country 2020 include Berjaya Hotels & Resorts, Starbucks Malaysia, Sports Toto Fitness Centre, 100Plus, Milo, PTT Outdoor, Milrin Pharmaceutical Co. (M) Sdn. Bhd., GluJoint, PureFIIT Apparel, Beauté Library, Knowhere Eatery Bangsar, and Relive Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

The entry fee for the Go For It!–FTKLAA Cross Country 2020 is between RM25 to RM50, depending on the category.

For more information, visit www.racexasia.com/event/go-for-it-ftklaa-cross-country-2020.