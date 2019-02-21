In pursuit of excellence

A STUDENT from First City University College’s Electrical and Electronic Engineering programme, recently won first runner-up in the Telecommunications track at the 2018 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Malaysia Best Final Year Project Competition.

Yap Yi Xien, whose final year project was supervised by his lecturer Dr Faezah Jasman, impressed the panel of judges with his project titled “Modelling and Simulation for Underwater Optical Wireless Communication in Horizontal and Vertical Links”.

The research project explored underwater optical wireless transmission using light technology, which researchers have vigorously looked into, to find an alternative to the widely and commonly-used acoustic (sound) transmission in communications.

He based his studies on the concentration of chlorophyll on transmission of light in the underwater environment, whereby it was concluded that the presence of more chlorophyll will severely impede the transmission of light. Yap presented his research project before a number of highly-experienced judges in the form of a simulation and a poster briefly describing the research project.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Dr. Faezah for her help and guidance from the conception to the completion of the research project. The win was truly unexpected as the Telecommunications track received a high number of submissions,“ Yap stated.

In a recent interview, Dr. Faezah shared briefly on the light technology used in communications that has begun to emerge as an alternative to acoustic transmissions for ocean monitoring and observatory systems, for example, in the oil and gas industry.

IEEE is the world’s largest professional association dedicated to advancing technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity. Its members inspire a global community through IEEE’s highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities.

The association organises the Malaysia Best FYP Competition on an annual basis, and the 2018 edition saw close to 350 project submissions from all over Malaysia. The Best Final Year Project Competition is dedicated to final year project students, whose final year projects fall within the scope of the offered tracks. Each track is sponsored and evaluated by an IEEE technical chapter in Malaysia and telecommunications is one of the most popular tracks with one of the highest submissions.