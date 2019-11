In its continuous expansion effort to make the usage of Touch ‘n Go eWallet a commonplace practice while increasing its presence at more retail touch points, the leading e-wallet has partnered with 7-Eleven to enable payment convenience across all 7-Eleven outlets nationwide.

Acceptance of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet at 7-Eleven means it is another convenient option for patrons of 7-Eleven who are constantly on the go.

“We believe our partnership with Touch ‘n Go, Malaysia’s leading e-wallet provider, keeps us on point with the ever–changing business landscape, at the same time fulfils our consumers’ evolving payment preferences,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia CEO Colin Harvey.

The enabling of Touch ‘n Go eWallet at 7-Eleven outlets is powered by Razer Merchant Services, Southeast Asia’s leading merchant services provider. Users of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet will simply have to ‘pay-and-scan’ to complete the payment.

In conjunction with the partnership, first time users that choose to go cashless with Touch ‘n Go eWallet at 7-Eleven will enjoy RM8 cashback by keying in the reload PIN TNGJG7N1.

Additionally as part of 7-Eleven’s anniversary celebrations, Touch ‘n Go eWallet users that spend RM20 in a single receipt from Nov 8 to Dec 31 will be entitled to receive a RM4 cashback. This is limited to two times per user throughout the campaign period.

Visit www.facebook.com/touchngoewallet for updates on its features and all other promotions. The Touch ‘n Go eWallet is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information, visit www.tngdigital.com.my/promotions