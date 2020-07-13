WITH more sectors being given the green light to begin operations, Sunway Pyramid is helping retailers jumpstart their businesses with a ‘Jumpstart July’ campaign and encouraging shoppers to return to the mall with exclusive promotions.

Aimed at helping to revive the economy, ‘Jumpstart July’ will see promotions and deals throughout the month to ensure sustainability for all retailers, and provide value to shoppers.

Social distancing measures are still enforced to protect all who walk in and out of the mall, which now operates from 10am-10pm. Fitting rooms are now open for shoppers to try on their apparel before making their purchases, while stringent sanitising procedures still apply.

Sunway Malls chief operating officer, Kevin Tan says, “The first half of the year has been challenging and also a time of change for all of us. Having to adapt has provided us with more insight into how we can help our retailers and also benefit our customers who choose to visit our malls. We hope this campaign will provide an avenue for our shoppers to become reacquainted with us and support these businesses as we move into part two of 2020.”