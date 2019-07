FORMER Penang Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon will be stepping aside as the pro- chancellor of Wawasan Open University (WOU) during the open university’s chancellors’ installation ceremony on Aug 1.

The former Gerakan president will be making way for Datuk Dr Lim Thuang Seng, a Penang - born medical researcher.

Lim was the Selangor state executive councillor in charge of health, tourism and consumer affairs and the state assemblyman for Bukit Gasing from 1999 to 2008.

Lim is also a Gerakan central committee member, Koh told a recent press conference.

Other announcements were on the appointment of former Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar as the fourth chancellor of WOU.

Tunku Imran takes over the position from former Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tun Mohamed Dzaiddin Abdullah.

Koh gave a brief history of WOU, saying it opened its doors in 2007 as an open-distance learning institution to provide opportunities to adult learners, especially working adults, to pursue tertiary education.

“This helped them improve their knowledge, skills and socio - economic status,” he said.

Koh also said that this year, the ceremony will also see the award of honorary degrees to two renowned individuals for their contributions to society.

They are Tan Sri Emeritus Prof Dr Gajaraj Dhanarajan, who was the founding vice - chancellor of WOU and former banker Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussein, who founded the RHB banking group.

Abdul Rashid is currently the executive chairman of Arah Advisory Services Sdn Bhd, while Gajaraj is one of the co-founders of DISTED College.

Abdul Rashid will be conferred an honorary Doctorate in Business, while Gajaraj will receive an honorary Doctorate in Education.