COSTA Coffee which has been brewing its way into the hearts of Malaysians since 2011, will be serving on-the-go, barista quality coffee through its Costa Express Marlow machines at over 300 locations nationwide in October.

The secret of good quality coffee that comes from the Costa Express Marlow machines is because the machines are able to self-diagnose and shut down for maintenance, if they are not running optimally.

Akin to having a hidden barista in each machine, each cup is crafted using the same freshly ground Mocha Italia beans and fresh milk served in Costa Coffee stores.

This month, Costa Coffee wants to #sharetheobsession with Malaysians with its roving coffee truck that will be serving classic latte’s, flat whites and cappuccinos along with other exciting beverage offerings.

Costa’s obsession in providing great coffee is reflected through a stringent selection process, with only 1% of the world’s production deemed good enough. The company’s Rainforest Alliance Certified beans go through a slow, 18-minute roast that allows the beans to retain its natural oils. The result of this process is the signature smooth and nutty taste with notes of caramel that is loved throughout the world.

If you are a coffee lover or looking for a pick-me-up, follow Costa Coffee on Facebook and Instagram to find out the locations of the coffee truck in the Klang Valley.