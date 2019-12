Malaysia Airlines is proud to announce its partnership with Starbucks Malaysia and its sister company under the Berjaya Food group of companies, Kenny Rogers Roasters. From Friday until Dec 20, Malaysia Airlines passengers will enjoy a 20% discount on Handcrafted Beverages at Starbucks and all chicken meals at Kenny Rogers Roasters, applicable 48 hours after departure date and time. To make use of this exclusive offer, passengers have to present their boarding pass upon ordering.

Available and valid at over 300 Starbucks stores in all states in Malaysia excluding stores in Genting Highlands and Sunway Lagoon and over 80 Kenny Rogers stores nationwide, Malaysia Airlines passengers will be able to enjoy their favourite beverages and meals at any time of the day.

The partnership was announced earlier today at Starbucks Reserve, Four Seasons at Robinsons KL with top management from both partners in attendance at the launch event.

Part of the wider Fly Malaysia campaign, this partnership aims to help promote the national tourism campaign, Visit Malaysia 2020, by providing passengers of the nation’s flagbearer Malaysia Airlines, the best possible travel experience from the flight experience to the wonders that Malaysia has to offer.

According to Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer Lau Yin May, “This partnership allows our passengers to enjoy their travel experience with Malaysia Airlines even after they have completed their flight with us. This will create memorable experiences with Malaysia Airlines, and with all Malaysia has to offer. We believe that Malaysian Hospitality begins when the passenger has made the decision to Fly Malaysia up until we care for them to their destination of choice, and this partnership only further deepens this philosophy we have. This partnership only serves to strengthen the nationwide push for Visit Malaysia 2020, and allow us to further make the case for Malaysia as the premier travel and holiday destination for the new year and decade to come.”

“Our partnership with Malaysia Airlines aims to deepen the shared moments of connection by allowing travelers to settle themselves, and enjoy a beverage or a meal from our conveniently located Starbucks and Kenny Rogers Roasters stores around Malaysia,” said Sydney Quays, Group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei. “By leveraging the strengths of all brands, we can elevate a truly unique experience for those who are visiting Malaysia in 2020. This partnership also further reaffirms our commitment to supporting local arts and businesses that uplifts the communities we serve.”

Take full advantage of this year-long promotion and enjoy your favourite drinks and meals, head on to malaysiaairlines.com to get more information and book your next Malaysian holiday today. Also, customers are encouraged to download the Malaysia Airlines app to enjoy great deals.