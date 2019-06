FOR the first time since its inception 130 years ago, Malaysia will host the prestigious biennial International Statistical Institute World Statistics Congress (ISI WSC) 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Aug 18 to 23, 2019.

The congress is organised by the International Statistical Institute, in collaboration with the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Malaysia Institute of Statistics. It is supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau, an agency under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

This flagship event of ISI, in its 62nd edition, will see thousands of professionals and experts from the industry, academia and policy makers from around the world converge in Kuala Lumpur to exchange and explore new ideas in statistics and network for future collaborations.

The organisation of this international congress in Malaysia will further strengthen the statistical ecosystem in the country and enhance its inter-linkages with the statistical systems of the world.

The congress has to date attracted more than 1,500 speakers from more than 100 countries to discuss diverse subjects and various disciplines of statistics, and their usage in the real world. The topics range from statistical methods and concepts, data compilation and management, technology, data science and analytics, as well as big data, and its applications across all segments of the economy and life.

Several pre-congress events, such as seminars, workshops, short courses, and meetings, will be held in Sasana Kijang from Aug 13 to 17, 2019.