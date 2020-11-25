Maybank celebrates launch of virtual art gallery

IN THE spirit of all things art, Maybank has introduced its very own Virtual Art Gallery @ Balai Seni Maybank to provide art lovers with the avenue to continue appreciating the arts even during the current movement restrictions.

Shahril Azuar Jimin, CEO of Maybank Foundation said that the idea behind the virtual art gallery came about as the current situation in the country had made it challenging for many organisers and artists to hold physical exhibitions, and for people to leave their homes to view these artworks.

“Many art lovers were missing the opportunity to visit galleries where they can enjoy different kind of artworks and we felt that we should continue to provide them the opportunity to do so, notwithstanding the movement restrictions,” he explained.

“At the same time, we realised that there may be people who are feeling isolated at home and who would enjoy a change in their daily routines by exploring new hobbies or interests.”

The Virtual Art Gallery @ Balai Seni Maybank is currently hosting two exhibitions under the Balai Seni Art Series 2020 programme.

The first is the MyTIGER Values Art Competition and Exhibition 2020 which features 119 selected artworks from a total of 430 pieces that were submitted by 316 participants from 68 Malaysian universities.

It showcases a plethora of artistic styles transcending time and era, and reflects the artists’ interpretation on the theme of unity.

Running concurrently is Sayang-Menyayang: A Batik Fine Art Tribute to Merdeka and Malaysia – to celebrate Malaysia’s Batik heritage. A total of 57 pieces of batik paintings from 23 local artists are on display in this exhibition.

“We will cap the year off with Maybank’s 60th Anniversary Exhibition – Maybank’s Collection Series 1 – in December, where we will showcase rarely seen artworks by renowned Malaysian artists which are within Maybank Group’s collection,” said Shahril. “This is a much anticipated exhibition curated specially in conjunction with Maybank’s 60th anniversary and we want to share the beauty of these works with art lovers everywhere.”

Visitors who wish to experience Virtual Art Gallery @ Balai Seni Maybank can do so via the URL at maybankfoundation.com/index.php/media-center/virtual-exhibition