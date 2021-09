TO further the university’s goals in leading others to be successful in life through education, HELP University recently signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA).

The virtual ceremony was attended by HELP University Vice Chancellor and President Prof Datuk Dr Paul Chan, MCA Patron Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar, MCA President Mohammed Iqbal Ali Kassim Ali, HELP University Research Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zakaria Ahmad, International Cricket Council (ICC) Associate Member Director Mahinda Vallipuram and ICC Asia Region Development Manager Aminul Islam.

HELP University and MCA’s collaboration will see both parties engaging in a relationship where the university will aid cricket excellence through scholar awards for local and international players.

On the other end, MCA will source for international students to study at the university, while also assisting in branding the university, through live stream matches around the world.

“I was looking at the whole thing and saw that this is one crucial area that we had to look into, where we got our partners in education to create that platform and pathway for a child to get educated in a very proper and structured way,” Iqbal explained on why MCA chose to work with HELP.

“I looked at a lot of colleges, and for some reason, I like what’s happening at HELP University. It’s gone through the test of time, and it’s not one of those colleges that came and went.”

For HELP University, its president said this was a natural course.

“If you look at Australia, it has an almost similar population size as Malaysia. I always wonder how they produce so many great sportspeople in a wide range of fields. Malaysia is not a poor country. We have the wealth and enthusiasm for sports, but for some reason, we have yet to excel,” Chan said.

“I think we should make a move here through cricket.”