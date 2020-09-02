MILO celebrates 70 years of goodness in Malaysia

MILO, the iconic choco-malty beverage has captivated the hearts of Malaysians since 1950. This year, MILO is celebrating its 70th year in Malaysia in conjunction with the Merdeka – Malaysia Day season.

Made from the goodness of malt barley, milk and cocoa, and packed with essential vitamins and minerals, MILO has always been an essential in Malaysian households and a quintessential part of the everyday Malaysian breakfast.

Also a leader in sports development, MILO has been at the forefront of discovering and nurturing world-class sporting champions for Malaysia from the grassroots up through its various sports programmes, while advocating an active lifestyle for all through the MILO Aktif Negaraku movement.

In reflecting its 70-year journey, MILO is passing on the goodness of nutrition as well as values cultivated through sports that have fuelled the nation and its people over the past 70 years. In line with this, a host of exciting events and activities to commemorate this significant milestone await Malaysians.

The MILO 70 Years in Malaysia celebration started in July with the MILO 70 Tahun Kebaikan Dalam 70 Hari (MILO 70 Years of Goodness in 70 Days) Contest, ending this Sept 27. The contest offers more than 900 lucky participants the chance to win prizes worth over RM550,000.

Kicking the next phase of the celebration into high gear, between now and Oct 4, Konvoi Kebaikan MILO, a convoy of MILO trucks through the decades – from the 1950s to the current design – has begun travelling around the country, passing on the goodness and spreading joy with the refreshing and energising MILO from the MILO truck, free for all.

This nationwide convoy is now making a pit stop at Pekan MILO, an experiential consumer engagement at Sunway Pyramid, launched today. Modelled after a quaint Malaysian township where all the goodness of MILO – past, present and future – converges, Pekan MILO welcomes consumers on a once-in-lifetime trip down memory lane through MILO’s 70-year history, while offering a glimpse into the future of the brand. Pekan MILO at Sunway Pyramid is open to visitors until Sept 6.

“Together with Nestle, MILO has grown alongside the country, contributing to growth of the nation and being an integral part of the community. We are proud of this legacy, which is proof of not only its goodness, but also the values of determination, resilience, courage and the never-give-up spirit that it champions through sports. This year has been especially challenging for all of us, but these values have kept us going further,” said Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad.

Meanwhile, Ng Su Yen, Business Executive Officer – MILO, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad said, “For the past 70 years, MILO shares a special bond with Malaysia that is deeply-rooted in the goodness it brings. Through thick and thin, we have been side by side with the rakyat, energising them with the goodness of nutrition and the inspiration to go further. We are most grateful for the trust and love that MILO has earned from the rakyat over the years. It’s marvellous what MILO can do for you, and we invite all Malaysians to join us in passing on the goodness.”

MILO is also inviting Malaysians to share their stories or fond memories of MILO through My MILO Story on HITZ, ERA and MY FM. The most creative entries will stand a chance to win limited-edition vintage MILO tins.

Log on to www.milo.com.my for stories that have shaped the history and goodness of MILO over the past 70 years. Share your MILO 70 Years in Malaysia experience on social media by using #MILO70Tahun.