MILO has launched a new element to its popular “Milo Aktif Negaraku” movement to renew its call for an active and healthy Malaysia.

A new anthem accompanied by an exercise routine was one of the new elements introduced to get more Malaysians moving to this rallying call. The new anthem titled “Aktif Negaraku” was performed by Jaclyn Victor at the launch event held at Spacerubix in Puchong on Sept 12.

Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd’s Milo and Milks Business Unit’s executive director Kumaran Nowuram together with Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd’s CEO and the Region Head of Nestle Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Juan Aranols signed a pledge to call on Malaysians to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.

“Milo Aktif Negaraku is a movement that was born out of our commitment to our brand’s purpose, which is to make Malaysians active and healthy with nutritious energy and to grow with sports.

“We have been nourishing Malaysians and championing an active lifestyle for over 60 years. This year, we are proud to go further by taking Milo Aktif Negaraku to the next level in the hopes of galvanising Malaysians, who have adopted an active lifestyle to sustain the habit and encourage others to get active together under our movement,” said Kumaran.

Milo Aktif Negaraku unites all existing Milo grassroots sports programmes, including Milo Hidup Bola, Milo Champions Clinic and “Milo Activ Jam Senam Aerobik” under one banner. These programmes are activated through partnerships with the Education Ministry, Olympic Council of Malaysia, National Sports Council and local community groups.

The programme engages six million Malaysians, more than half of whom are children through the various Milo sports programmes in a year.

The Milo Champions Clinic, a grassroots sports programme which provides early exposure and skills training to children aged 7 to 12 years under the guidance of professional coaches, will also receive a boost with the “Train the Parent” edition which will provide similar training to parents as well.

“Malaysians have given Milo their love and trust for many decades,” said Aranols, who added that the company had worked hard to improve the nutritional content of its product offerings and to educate each generation on the value of having nutrition in their food intake and to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.