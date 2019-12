Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang (MOP KLIA), Japan’s branded factory outlet shopping mall is rewarding shoppers with a chance to win either the 2019 Toyota Avanza or the 2019 Toyota Yaris, worth at least RM80,000 each. Entry to this contest ends on Jan 1, 2020.

The company believes in rewarding customers for their support and hopes that attractive prizes such as these will draw more shoppers to MOP KLIA. The company is also continuously improving its tenant mix to cater to both local and foreign visitors. Seventeen new stores have recently opened and among them include F&B outlets such as Burger King, Kenny Rogers and Gong Cha; fashion outlets such as Calvin Klein Jeans, Nautica and Kipling as well as several other lifestyle stores such as Victorinox, Samsonite and Tefal.

Themed “Happy Polar Christmas”, MOP KLIA has decked the mall with arctic themed decorations and new unique attractions to get visitors excited for the holiday season. Among unique attractions to look out for include the Snow Playland and the Infinity Mirrored Light Room. The Snow Playland is designed to offer winter experience with lots of fun in real snow with only RM20 per admission, while the Infinity Mirrored Light Room lets you embark on a journey through space with high-tech lighting and graphics. Apart from that, MOP KLIA is rewarding Instagram participants of the Infinity Mirrored Light Room with cash vouchers if their photos (with the hashtag #MOPPOST) are selected.

Lots of fun family activities are lined up for shoppers in December right up to the Jan 1, 2020. Pink Fong Baby Shark will be making its way to MOP KLIA on Dec 14 and 15 while the Christmas Carollers will be singing their hearts out from Dec 20 right up to Christmas day. And not forgetting Santa Claus, as he too will be making his rounds with the carollers.

There will never be a dull moment at MOP KLIA as children and adults alike will be entertained with postcard making and colouring activities as well as a train ride at Sunshine Square with only RM5 per ride.

In conjunction with the Christmas celebration, MOP KLIA will also be extending its business hours on Dec 20 and 21 to midnight with a special happy hour sale at participating outlets.

MOP KLIA is strategically located, just eight minutes away from KLIA and approximately 45 minutes from KL City Centre. The outlet mall is easily accessible through the various highways namely ELITE, LDP, KESAS, MAJU and NKVE. Getting to MOP KLIA is also convenient via the KLIA Ekspres which departs from KL Sentral every 20 minutes to KLIA and klia2 and thereafter visitors can take the dedicated free shuttle bus that is offered to and fro KLIA and klia2.