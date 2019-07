MALAYSIA’s largest home improvement retailer MR.D.I.Y. Group (M) Sdn Bhd (MR.D.I.Y.) has opened its first flagship concept store in Ipoh Parade.

The new outlet offers customers a wide variety of products and premium shopping experience within a spacious 18,000sqft site.

The concept store boasts a comfortable shopping environment featuring modern furnishing and ample walkways.

MR.D.I.Y.’s Marketing vice president Andy Chin said Ipoh Parade is one of the premium retail destinations and tourist attractions in Perak.

“We thank our loyal customers in this state for their tremendous support as we remain dedicated to serving the community in Ipoh and beyond with quality products at the lowest prices,” he said.

Chin added that this milestone store is significant for MR.D.I.Y.’s growth as Malaysia’s leading home improvement brand. The retailer’s goal was also deservedly cemented by winning the BrandLaureate BestBrands Award, Brand Leadership in Retail — Home Improvement 2018-2019 last month.

In conjunction with this momentous grand opening, MR.D.I.Y. is giving away attractive prizes and products worth more than RM58,000.

The first 100 visitors who visited the store on July 26 received mystery gifts from MR.D.I.Y. In addition to that, 700 units of MR.D.I.Y. umbrellas worth RM39.90 each were given away daily, from July 27 to 28, for purchases of RM30 and above in a single receipt.