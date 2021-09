MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad was named one of four recipients at the inaugural “Malaysia’s Best Managed Companies Awards”.

An initiative by Deloitte Private, the Malaysia Best Managed Companies awards programme

recognizes top privately-owned local companies with annual revenues exceeding USD25

million for their organizational excellence and contributions. in the respective

industries and the economy.

MR D.I.Y. Group Berhad Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Ong said the company was humbled by the accolade.

“MR D.I.Y. is a homegrown Malaysian brand. We are relatively young at just 16 years. To be recognized alongside these highly-admired companies and well-known brands is an honour for us indeed,” he said.

He said the accolade would not have been possible without two important groups; employees and customers.

“I want to thank MR D.I.Y.’s 12,000-strong workforce, who have been untiring in their efforts to keep delivering the MR DIY promise of affordable products at convenient locations. They don’t just ensure our operations run smoothly and efficiently but have also stepped up to support our many community outreach activities. I am very proud of their efforts, and accept this award on their behalf,” said Ong.

He also added that the company’s success was due to its customers, who had continued to support the brand.

“We started with just one store in 2005. Today, we have 827 stores across the country,

thanks to the unwavering support of our customers. This award is validation that our focus to deliver everyday essentials, at Always Low Prices, is indeed a rewarding way to continue to serve our consumers. We will strive to stay relevant to the rakyat and deliver the best value we can,” added Ong.

Ong thanked the leadership at Deloitte for bringing this award to Malaysia, saying it would further inspire Malaysian brands to strive to global standards.

Deloitte Private’s inaugural “Malaysia’s Best Managed Companies Awards” is part of

Deloitte’s global Best Managed Companies awards.

It uses a proven evaluation process to assess the businesses’ quality of management in areas including strategy, capabilities and

innovation, culture and commitment, as well as governance and financials.

The evaluation of the awards is based on more than 25 years of observed practice in 37 countries worldwide.

An independent judging panel comprising business and academia representatives

determined the winners based on the leading practices of Best Managed Companies.

Companies eligible for this award were shortlisted and underwent a rigorous and

independent process.

This included having their business strategy and operations analyzed,

benchmarking them against a global standard evaluation framework, that is applied across

the 1,000-strong community of best-managed private companies worldwide.

Winners will join the Best Managed community comprising 1,000 companies that have achieved this mark of business excellence. Being a part of this elite group elevates their brand, increases market visibility and credibility in the industry.

For more information, visit MR D.I.Y.’s website, www.mrdiy.com, e-commerce platform, www.mrdiy.com.my, and their social media channels, Facebook and Instagram.