Mutually beneficial partnerships

THE Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association (MPMA) organised a 12-month pilot programme under the Industry 4.0 training course curriculum. It was the first of its kind and welcomed the first batch of graduates, comprising 100 technicians and engineers from the Malaysian plastics industry.

A graduation ceremony was held at the Plenary Theatre of Monash University Malaysia, as the education institution had earlier in the year, collaborated with the MPMA on an initiative called the Malaysian Plastics Industry Skills Needs Study to determine current and future skills needed by the industry.

Going back, the pioneer batch of graduates, now certified, having passed the MPMA’s First Step to Injection Moulding 4.0 (FSIM4.0) programme, are more competent, hence capable in helping the Malaysian plastics manufacturers stay competitive. MPMA’s FSIM4.0 comprised four courses. Its objective was to upskill those working in the plastics industry and help the malaysian plastics manufacturers stay competitive by achieving operational excellence.

Said MPMA president, Datuk lim Kok Boon, “We congratulate this pioneer batch of FSIM 4.0 graduates, who are proof that Malaysia can produce top notch human capital and highly-skilled workers.

“We must continue supporting our people by equipping them with new, invaluable skills they will need to further their careers. This in turn will contribute to significant economic impact and high-value job creation in the medium to long term.”

FSIM4.0 was first launched by MPMA in 2017. It was a follow-up of the 2012 MPMA Talent Development Programme (TDP), which was a huge success. Both programmes would not have been possible without assistance from the Economic Planning Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department, GLCs and private companies.

“We look forward to the continued support from the government in the form of training grants and soft loans for equipment upgrading. Malaysia has a chance to stay ahead of the curve because of this support,” said Lim.

In the pipeline, added Lim, is the launch of the Training Factory, a component of the Centre of Excellence which aims to prepare a trained workforce ready to contribute towards the 21st-century industry.