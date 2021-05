TWO of Nestlé’s most iconic beverage brands have been given the dairy free twist as part of the launch of its range of all-new dairy free drinks. The new MILO and NESCAFÉ Dairy Free will delight fans who are looking for plant based or dairy free options of their favourite MILO and NESCAFÉ.

The new Nestlé dairy free drinks are made with plant based ingredients and do not contain ingredients sourced from animals. The milk is replaced with plant based protein sources such as almond, soy, oat and pea. Plant based products in general can be a good source of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber, are lower in fat, lower in saturated fat and cholesterol free.