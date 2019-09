RAJA Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah recently graced the Nivea booth set up in conjunction with the Piala Seri Endon 2019 Annual Batik Design Competition which was held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

During her visit to the booth, Tunku Azizah was presented with the soon to be launched Nivea Luminous 630. This latest breakthrough is able to clear 10 years of deep dark spots in four weeks without side-effects. It is clinically proven and endorsed by the Institute of Dermatology.

“Looking and feeling great emanates from the inside. And when you are confident with healthy, beautiful skin, it shows. As a skin care brand, our mission is to provide people with healthy, beautiful skin. It is, therefore, our honour to be associated with Piala Seri Endon as the Official Skin Care Brand Partner of this prestigious event,” said Beiersdorf Malaysia & Singapore country manager Ng Hock Guan.

Not too long ago, Tunku Azizah melted the hearts of Malaysians when she shared on social media that she uses Nivea products. Her tweet accompanied by a photo of Nivea products went viral, with many netizens praising her humility.