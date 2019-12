AirAsia’s travel and lifestyle platform, airasia.com recently launched AirAsia Bundle Deals, a lifestyle activities bundle deals with amazing discounts and offers that are worth more than thousands in savings.

Present were CEO of AirAsia Group Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, alongside newly appointed CEO of airasia.com Karen Chan and Peggy Yeoh, airasia.com head of lifestyle.

Through AirAsia Bundle Deals, customers can unlock over 80 lifestyle deals, including discounts on food and beverages, beauty, and services.

These bundled deals are available by geo-location for a 90-day pass at only RM20, or easily redeemable with only 2,500 BIG Points.

“We are pleased to introduce another new lifestyle product as part of our journey in becoming a lifestyle brand,” said Karen Chan.

“As AirAsia envisions to being beyond just an airline, we are now offering travel, lifestyle, logistics, financial services and more to cater to your lifestyle needs. Customers will be indulged with deals such as free hair cut, free facial, free manicure and many buy-1-free-1 deals made available in different locations”.

For now, the deals are only limited to the Klang Valley, noted Peggy Yeoh. However, AirAsia Bundle Deals will expand to Penang and Johor in the first quarter of 2020 and even expand to other countries such as Singapore and Thailand by the end of 2020.

“For us, deals are a natural extension of flights. After all, now everyone can fly with AirAsia, and now everyone can buy with AirAsia Bundle Deals,” said Tony Fernandes.

To celebrate, airasia.com is offering a 24-hour launch promo of only RM1 today for purchases of AirAsia Bundle Deals.

For merchants interested in becoming our partners/merchants, please sign up at http://bit.ly/2DNT0AE.

Beside AirAsia Bundle Deals, other lifestyle offerings available on airasia.com include SNAP (flight + hotel packages), hotels, activities, duty-free shopping and travel insurance.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).