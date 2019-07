SELANGOR: Pantai Hospital Klang launched its new Haemodialysis Centre to cater for chronic kidney disease patients in Klang and its surrounding area, allowing them to receive treatment closer to home on July 3, 2019.

Dialysis patients will receive additional services at the Hospital that include management of anaemia as well as fluid and nutrition monitoring. The opening of the new Haemodialysis Centre will complement the current renal services offered in the hospital such as acute dialysis services.

The Pantai Hospital Klang Haemodialysis Centre houses six dialysis bays and will run six days a week, Monday to Saturday from 7.00a.m. to 5.00p.m.

The centre is led by Consultant Nephrologist Dr. Wong Mun Hoe, who will be working alongside a dedicated team of nurses and a dietitian.

Encik Shaharul Nizam bin Sahrudin, Chief Executive Officer of Pantai Hospital Klang, said, “The Haemodialysis Centre further enhances our commitment to serving patients and their families. We are proud to bring vital treatment nearer to where they live and will continue to deliver better access to quality care.”

Renal replacement therapy is an increasingly pressing need in the country. According to the Ministry of Health Malaysia, the number of individuals requiring dialysis currently exceed 40,000 with 7,000 new patients every year.

Also known as end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney failure is a fatal condition unless a kidney transplant is available or a patient undergoes dialysis, in which a machine filters toxins and fluids from the blood outside the body. In-centre dialysis patients attend three weekly sessions of four hours each.

Klang Member of Parliament, Y.B. Tuan Charles Anthony Santiago, who was present to officiate the launch of the Haemodialysis Centre today said, “The prevalence of chronic kidney disease is on the rise, and its complications pose a heavy burden on the medical sector to meet patient needs.”

“We, therefore, welcome Pantai Hospital Klang’s launch of the Haemodialysis Centre in contributing to improving health outcomes and wellbeing of the community in Klang,” he continued.

Among the guests at the launch were physicians, patients, and corporate partners. In addition to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, they were treated to a Hari Raya spread and given tours of the Haemodialysis Centre.