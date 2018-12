POH Kong Holdings Berhad, Malaysia’s leading jewellery brand has unveiled a new token of patriotism, the Gold Note of Hope, inspired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

To commemorate Pakatan Harapan’s historic win on May 9, and Mahathir’s return as prime minister, Poh Kong has created the Gold Note of Hope as a tribute to the nation’s seventh prime minister.

Poh Kong hopes that the Gold Note of Hope will inspire patriotism and pride in the nation among Malaysians.

The Gold Note of Hope symbolises Mahathir’s abiding love for Malaysia and his incredible fighting spirit on behalf of the nation, which will be etched into Malaysian history forever, just like gold.

Priced at RM160, the 999.9 fine gold note depicts an autographed portrait of Mahathir, the Jalur Gemilang, some of Malaysia’s iconic infrastructure and the Bunga Raya.

Poh Kong will donate RM30 from each purchase of the Gold Note of Hope to Tabung Harapan with Poh Kong committing to contribute at least RM1 million by the end of this year.