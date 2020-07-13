Promoting local goods

DOMESTIC Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi has launched the “Buatan Malaysia” campaign on Shopee as part of the national “Kempen Beli Barangan Malaysia” (KBBM) initiative on July 8. This is a strategic alliance between the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) and Shopee Malaysia to promote the “Buatan Malaysia” campaign this year.

The campaign returns for the second year on the platform with more offerings consisting of groceries, health and beauty products, household necessities, games, books and automotive products including spare parts, accessories and motorbikes, as well as offerings from the service sector such as F&B deals and more. The campaign will run till December 2020.

The renewed partnership between the MDTCA and Shopee is a mark of confidence following the success from the previous year where the average daily order of Malaysian-made products on the platform increased by 330%.

This year, the e-commerce platform has been tasked to achieve even greater results in order to revitalise the economy post Covid-19. Hence, Shopee announced a brand new in-app portal fondly known as “Buy Malaysia” to promote local products and businesses.

The in-app portal which features the Jalur Gemilang can be spotted easily on the homepage of both the Shopee App and website. In addition to the exposure given to local sellers, Shopee in partnership with the public sector will provide very special weekly discounts, cashback and free shipping vouchers. This is to encourage Malaysians to spend with local sellers.

Shopee Regional Managing Director Ian Ho said the platform has spent the last few months enhancing its technology to cater to the current economic needs of the country.

“Shopee is also pleased to launch a bigger ‘Buatan Malaysia’ campaign. When we first ran this campaign last year, we only had 2,300 made in Malaysia SKUs in our microsite. Today, the ‘Buatan Malaysia’ campaign on Shopee has over 11,500 products and we aim to expand it progressively.

“We understand that the ministry’s goal is to reduce the country’s reliance on imported goods to bring the domestic economy back on track. To this end, Shopee will go one step further to help bring these made in Malaysia and Halal products to the export market by first making them available in Shopee Singapore as well.”

Sellers of “Buatan Malaysia” products on Shopee that wish to have their products featured in the campaign will need to fill in the form at shopee.com/ShopeeKBM.

For more information, visit shopee.com. my/m/buatanmalaysia.