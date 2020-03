GREAT EASTERN LIFE’S Great Generation Care is the first-ever insurance plan in Malaysia that provides comprehensive critical illness protection for all three generations of one family under a single plan. It covers the insured, their children, and the insured’s parents against a wide range of medical conditions.

Great Generation Care is a plan that protects the insured against 45 critical illnesses that includes cancer, heart attack and stroke, as well as covers them against the unexpected in life.

Complimentary coverage is provided for children, including those born in the future, without reducing the insured’s own coverage. The plan protects them against the same 45 critical illnesses as well as 11 child illnesses, with no medical underwriting required.

In addition, Great Generation Care lets the insured care for their parents in their golden years by adding on the Parent Protect Rider to the plan.

With no medical underwriting required, they are protected against three advanced stage critical illnesses that include Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and Parkinson’s disease.

For more information on Great Generation Care, visit www.greateasternlife.com.