IN line with their joint mission of spreading cheer to the less fortunate, 7-Eleven Malaysia and NGOhub Asia visited Pusat Jagaan Nuri to spend quality time with the children and teenagers who call the shelter home.

During their visit earlier this month, volunteers from both companies, helped the children decorate their coin banks with stickers and glitter as part of a fun craft project. The children were also treated to a scrumptious meal and received Raya packets much to their delight.

Ronan Lee, 7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing said, “During this festive season, we believe that providing a coin bank to each kid would nurture the children to understand the importance of saving money and having good money management skills,” he said.

The home was founded by Nopisrah, fondly known as Mama Noor. She established the home in September 2007 to care for eight orphans and several children from impoverished homes. Today the home provides shelter to 30 children. Fourteen boys and 16 girls aged between six to 20 years old.

Nopsirah who is the owner of NMC Management Consultancy, a company offering accounting and secretarial services, channels 5% of profits from the company to fund the upkeep of the home.

“Many kids here have grown up and become an accountant just like me and they are given opportunities to work in my accounting firm. This activity definitely has been a benefit to encourage them to save money and spend money wisely.

“I am grateful for the support and kindness shown by the volunteers to make this event successful as the children had a great time learning and participating together.”

The home still requires support from the public in terms of cash or donations of any kind.Those who wish to contribute, can contact Nopisrah at 019-219 1001.