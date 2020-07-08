Razer Fintech to sponsor free masks for all adult residents in Malaysia

Razer and Berjaya Corporation, through their partnership in Razer Fintech, the financial technology arm of Razer, have announced plans to sponsor high quality certified surgical masks for all Malaysian adults and residents as a part of the #RazerForLife initiative. The masks will be made available through selected 7-Eleven Malaysia stores from July 1, and subsequently rolled out across all stores in Peninsular Malaysia.

In addition, Razer Fintech is rallying Malaysians to support local businesses that were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the push for cashless payments in line with the national initiative. In a bid to drive customers to these local businesses, Razer Fintech will give consumers one free surgical mask per day if they make purchases using Razer Pay. These masks can also be redeemed at 7-Eleven stores.

Sponsoring five free surgical masks for every adult Malaysian resident

As part of Razer Fintech’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and encourage the public to practise hygiene and safety, the initiative will provide five free surgical masks to every adult residing in Malaysia (aged 18 years and above) who are verified users of Razer Pay. Users will be given one free mask every month starting from July till November 2020 with a 30-day validity period.

Soon to be distributed throughout all 7-Eleven stores in Peninsular Malaysia, Razer Fintech is committed to ensuring that the public has easy access to masks when they are out and about. For people who require higher levels of protection, such as the elderly, this provides ready access to surgical masks whenever needed, from the conveniently located 7-Eleven stores.

The Covid-19 situation has made it apparent that both public and private sectors need to come together to address the challenges facing us as a society, and Razer Fintech is proud to step forward and in support of the government initiatives, play our part in any way possible,” said Min-Liang Tan, Co-founder and CEO of Razer Inc. “We urge every adult Malaysian resident to collect a mask for your personal use and support cashless payments to reduce the risk of community spread. Practise safe distancing and wear a mask when you leave the house. Every little step contributes to the fight against the pandemic.”

"Berjaya Group and 7-Eleven Malaysia are pleased to collaborate with our partner Razer Inc. through Razer Fintech to do the best we can to support our community,” said Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Chairman of Berjaya Corporation Berhad. “With the lifting of the CMCO, we believe in the continued need to be vigilant in terms of hygiene and safe social distancing, as well as the critical necessity of promoting safe cashless payment solutions as we strive to rebuild our society in the near future. We are fully supportive of this initiative."

“We are delighted to play our part as 7-Eleven is Always There For You with us deeply interwoven as a part of the community fabric and the public will have easy accessibility to redeem the Razer face mask without the need to travel afar thus complying with our Government’s call of reducing long distance movement,” said Colin Harvey, CEO of 7-Eleven Malaysia.

Mask allocation will be done via Razer Fintech’s mobile wallet app, Razer Pay. To be eligible to claim the mask, users simply need to verify their Razer Pay accounts by scanning their MyKad (or passports for non-Malaysian residents) with a valid Malaysian mobile account. Upon successful verification of the user’s identity, a QR coupon code will be issued. The verified user can proceed to redeem their free mask at any 7-Eleven branch by scanning their QR coupon at the cashier counter. Razer Pay’s verification system is fraud-free, which would ensure that every verified Malaysian resident will be issued a mask.

In order to claim the five free masks, users can follow these steps:

• Download the Razer Pay app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and verify your account

• Once verified, you will receive one free mask coupon each month for the next five months

• Claim your mask coupon each month in the “Razer For Life” mini-app

• Scan your coupon at a 7-Eleven store to collect your free mask

The triple-layered, single-use masks from Razer’s automated manufacturing line are designed for comfortable use and highest standards of protection recommended by the health authorities. These masks meet the Bacterial and Viral Filtration Efficiency tests requirements of more than or equal to 95%, a recommendation by both the American (ASTM 1) and European (EN 14683) healthcare authorities. The face masks are being produced by Razer Health – an entity that is licensed by the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore to manufacture medical devices. The masks are also registered with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Supporting local businesses

From July 1 until Dec 31, consumers who conduct at least one transaction of MYR10 or more using their Razer Pay wallet at local merchants in a single day, can redeem one surgical face mask from 7-Eleven stores via in-app redemption coupons. While limited to one free mask a day, there is no limit to the number of days users can avail of this benefit. To get started, users need to download the Razer Pay app, verify their account and top-up their wallet for use. With Razer Fintech encouraging purchases at local businesses, consumers can help them get back to their feet as we all emerge stronger through this pandemic.

“As the country prepares to exit the MCO, it is imperative that businesses and organisations support each other and ride out the recovery phase together,” said Lee Li Meng, Chief Executive Officer at Razer Fintech. “Through this initiative, we aim to drive consumers to support local businesses and to play a part in stimulating the economy as we continue to take active precautions to minimise the risk of community transmissions and keeping the outbreak under control. Contactless and digital payments have seen significant uptake in user adoptions around the world during this period and we would like to do our part in driving this in Malaysia.”

Interested parties who would like to join this effort, including partnering for the distribution of the free masks or signing up to accept Razer Pay as a payment method, can reach out at razerpay-sales@razer.com