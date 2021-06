SINCE it was founded in 1994, aviation has always been a passion for Bell & Ross. Over the years, the watch brand has become a leading benchmark in the instrument watch field.

In 2011, the brand launched the eye-catching Red Radar. This year marks the return of this watchmaking UFO. The style of the new BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic version is as modern as ever, and brings its own innovative reinterpretation to the watch display. Its display breaks the traditional watchmaking codes by revisiting the graphics of an aircraft control radar.

The time can be read via a system of rotating discs, combined with an analogue hand. The dial is topped with a red sapphire crystal. The newcomer adopts the BR 03 case, which is 42 mm in diameter.

In constant pursuit of innovation and performance, on this occasion Bell & Ross has chosen to use ceramic. This high-tech material is scratch-resistant, yet soft to the touch.