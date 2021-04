In conjunction with the fast-approaching Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, 7-Eleven Malaysia has launched its JOM RELOAD 4 RAYA contest from April 19 to June 6, 2021, offering its customers with generous cash prizes and non-cash rewards totalling up to RM50,000.

To grab this opportunity to win amazing prizes, participants just have to download the My7E app on Google Play Store or App Store and sign up as a My7E loyalty app member. Secondly, scan My7E user ID at the counter. Lastly, purchase a minimum of RM10 on telco or game reload and keep the original receipt as proof of purchase – it’s as simple as that! What’s more, you will be entitled to four entry submissions with a minimum purchase of RM30 on telco or game reload.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee said: “With the festive season upon us, this is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers. Through our JOM RELOAD 4 RAYA contest, customers stand a chance to win amazing prizes including RM10,000 cash or RM2,000 worth of 7-Eleven e-Cash voucher.”

“Our participating telco and game reload partners include U Mobile, Hotlink, Digi, Celcom, ONEXOX, Tune Talk, redONE, Altel and Razer Gold. Providing convenience is what we do best, and the JOM RELOAD 4 RAYA contest is the ideal way for our customers to enjoy this festive season and in return, stand a chance to be gifted with attractive prizes. A total of 17 lucky winners will be selected at the end of the contest period,” Lee added.

For more information on the JOM RELOAD 4 RAYA, visit 7-Eleven Malaysia’s official social media pages at 7ElevenMalaysia.