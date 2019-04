RHB Bank Berhad has launched the new RHB Mobile Banking App to encourage their customers to become “digitally active” and use RHB as their primary bank.

The new app is set to deliver greater accessibility and personalised banking services to approximately 4 million RHB customers and increase transaction volume via digital channels from 66 percent, currently, to more than 80 percent by 2022.

“The new RHB Mobile banking app was designed and developed with the needs of our customers in mind. Its unique features and user friendly functionalities, as well as the clean and intuitive interface makes it simple and easy for customers to use,” said RHB Banking Group’s managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli.

He said RHB has approximately 1.8 million active RHB Now internet banking users, out of which more than 500,000 are active mobile banking users.

“With the launch of our new app, we are targeting to increase our active mobile banking users to one million, by the end of 2019,” he said.

The app will co-exist with the current RHB Now app and internet banking platform over the next 12 months, before it is gradually integrated to a single platform.

Among the key features of the new app is:

>Quick access to all account information with a “Quick Login”, using a PIN or biometrics.

>“One-touch payment” for up to eight specified recipients with no full login for payments up to RM500.

> The enhanced integration capabilities using transaction signing, eliminates the need for SMS One Time Password (OTP) to authorise transactions without compromising account security.

>User friendly dashboard.

>Auto alerts and notification on upcoming payments and due dates, links to key banking and RHB lifestyle offers.

>First time (open) payment made easy: DuitNow, bills JomPay and others.

> The RHB Finder, a feature to locate the nearest RHB Bank branch.