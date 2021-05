CATS are secretive by nature and they have evolved to hide signs of illness and pain. Oftentimes owners only discover the cat’s sickness at the critical stage, which might be too late or harder for the cat to receive treatment. Therefore, early detection and diagnosis of hematuria are important for the cat’s wellbeing.

Hematuria or blood in the urine is one of the clinical signs of feline lower urinary tract diseases (FLUTD) and it may indicate a serious underlying condition.

In effort to continue making the world better for pets, Royal Canin is introducing Hematuria Detection in Malaysia for the very first time. Hematuria Detection are litter granules that enable early detection of microscopic blood traces in cat’s urine in the comfort of cat owner’s home with only three steps.

Royal Canin, at the same time also introduced the FHN Sterilised Wet Pouch, the gravy variant in addition to the earlier launched kibbles, specially tailored for neutered cats.