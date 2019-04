THE family of a Wawasan Open University (WOU) staff who passed away late last year, have established a RM100,000 scholarship fund in her memory.

The scholarship will be awarded to three full-time students to fund a three-year undergraduate degree programme.

Vivian Lee Chooi Gaik, said the scholarship fund was established in memory of her late aunt Lim Yeang See who passed away on Dec 15, 2018 at the Penang Hospital, after suffering a fall in her home the day before.

The director of WOU’s Quality Assurance and Government Relations (QAGR) department,

Dr Andy Liew Teik Kooi described Lim as a committed, dedicated and much-loved colleague who would be dearly missed.

Lim joined WOU in mid-2006 while the institution was in the midst of preparing for its formal establishment as a university.

She was attached to the marketing department, rising to the level of senior executive, before moving on to join WOU’s Centre for Professional Development & Continuing Education

As mutually agreed between her surviving relatives and WOU, the funding will provide full scholarship covering tuition fees for three deserving and eligible full-time undergraduate students.

The selection will be made by the university.