Shopee celebrates success of 11.11 Big Sale

SHOPEE wrapped up its 11.11 Big Sale with 70 million items sold on Nov 11 with top performing brands Tefal, Skechers and Acer recording a huge uplift in orders.

The Shopee 11.11 Big Sale treated users to three weeks of unstoppable promotions and entertainment, headlined by nationwide free shipping with a minimum spend of RM11.

Brands and sellers on Shopee saw a huge boost to their sales on Nov 11 with top performing brands recording an average of 5,659 times increase in visits and 740 times growth in orders, while shopping activity peaked over lunch at 12.10PM, as the sale fell on a working weekday.

Newcomer on Shopee, KFC recorded finger lickin’ good sales with the highest number of orders from the F&B category. Malaysia’s much-loved fast food restaurant brand was also searched for almost half a million times on Shopee on Nov 11 itself.

Earlier this year, Shopee saw a growing trend where users were becoming confident in purchasing big ticket items on the platform. This trend was reflected in purchase patterns on 11.11 with shoppers buying flagship mobile phones such as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Huawei P30, Asus ROG Phone II, Samsung Galaxy S10+, OPPO Reno 2, and Honor 20 Pro which are typically priced at RM3,000.

Shopee continued to see more male users and older users shopping on Nov 11. Male users most often shopped for mobile gadgets and tech accessories, with keywords such as power bank, speaker, earphones and iPhone being searched for over 2.9 million times in total. While, users aged over 50 took the opportunity to grab health-related items like the Nestle Omega Plus Milk Powder and blood pressure monitor while also getting household necessities like detergent, dishwashing liquid and mops.

I“We have been charting a strong momentum this year-end sales season. Despite 11.11 being a global shopping festival, Shopee has been able to get this region on board and interested by successfully localising the campaign to suit our users wants and needs. In Malaysia, our efforts were backed by sellers, brands, and partners who joined us to deliver an engaging and social shopping experience. This is not merely Shopee’s success but a success shared by the wider Malaysian retail industry,” said Shopee’s regional managing director Ian Ho.

This year, the e-commerce platform launched its inaugural charity campaign, #ShopeeMAKNA 11.11 Charity Challenge, together with the National Cancer Council Malaysia (MAKNA), where it raised RM114,170 together with its partner Sunway Medical Centre.

To further drive awareness, the #ShopeeMAKNA 11.11 Charity Challenge culminated with a live show, aired on Shopee Live and Astro Prima. During the show, personalities including Elyana, Farahanim Razak, Rita Datuk Sosilawati, Lia Natalia, As’ad Motawh, Yasmin Hani, Liyana Jasmay, Sarah Hildebrand, Adira Suhaimi, Fahrin Ahmad and Sophia Liana as well as national gymnasts Koi Sie Yan, Jeremiah Loo and Amy Kwan showed their support by taking part in six crazy challenges, voted by Malaysians, to raise funds. They also sang, performed and took part in lip sync battles.

Shopee recorded half a million views in two hours as Malaysians tuned in to support and cheer for their favourite stars. Donations kept pouring in even till past midnight.

Rock icon Amy Search made a surprise appearance and charmed the crowd with one of his famous numbers, Kerja Gila. It was truly a special treat as the audience got to sing with him, and also take pictures with other celebrities on stage after the show.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all Malaysians who have donated and supported us on this cause. It is humbling to witness Malaysians coming together for their fellow neighbours regardless of race, creed or religion.

“We are heartened by the continued support from all our users and partners. As we look forward to wrapping up the year, we call on Malaysians to stay tuned and join in our upcoming birthday celebration - the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale,” said Ho.