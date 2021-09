Shopee is giving out RM100 to first-time users of its platform and mobile wallet ShopeePay through an initiative called eDuit.

It seeks to encourage more participation from Malaysians in the digital economy, extend the country’s digitalization efforts and assist Malaysians to cope with the pandemic through eDuit.

Eligible eDuit recipients will be entitled to the following benefits:

*RM25 ShopeePay credit upon successfully activating their ShopeePay premium account;

*RM15 Welcome Voucher applicable on their first purchase on Shopee;

*RM60 worth of ShopeePay Vouchers which will reward users with attractive discounts and cashback for purchases at participating offline merchants’ outlets.

The initiative is applicable for those, who have not made a purchase on Shopee before. Users will have up to seven days to utilize their ShopeePay credit and up to 14 days to utilize their offline vouchers, once they receive these perks.

“We are aware of the struggles Malaysians are currently facing as the fight against Covid-19 continues. Therefore, we have introduced this special eDuit campaign to help alleviate the burden of consumers and give them access to affordable daily essentials during this difficult period.

“This effort is also in line with Malaysia’s digital agenda which aims to drive digitalization of retail through e-commerce, as well as, contactless transactions. With the benefits of eDuit and the attractive 9.9 Super Shopping Day deals, our online and offline retail partners stand to benefit from the sales activities. This short-term consumer spending will also contribute positively to the domestic economy,” said Chief Operating Officer of Shopee, Terence Pang.

“e-Wallet and e-Payment offer convenience, enhanced security and even rewards and important components of eCommerce and digitalization efforts. Shopee’s eDuit campaign resonates with our goals at MDEC in that, it pushes the digitalization needle forward, while, spurring the economy and playing its part in sustaining businesses and livelihoods. This is also in line with the government’s initiatives such as PEMULIH and a welcomed effort as we seek to step up public-private collaborations in face of challenges during these business unusual times,” said Chief Digital Business Officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Aiza Azreen Ahmad.

Apart from introducing perks to new users, the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day campaign is taking place now, until Sept 9.

Shoppers can look forward to claiming Free Shipping and 99% Coins Cashback vouchers, with no minimum spend. Users also stand a chance to win a brand new Mercedes-Benz by participating in the Play & Win Mercedes-Benz game by collecting golden tickets daily.

Claim your eDuit benefits here - https://shopee.com.my/m/shopee-eDuit. For more details and offers during the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day, visit https://shopee.com.my/m/99