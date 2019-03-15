Shopee reveals how geography affects shopping habits

WITH around 16 million downloads, Shopee is seeing an interesting pattern unfold among Malaysians through its data as it dissects the behaviour of shoppers across different regions and states.

According to data from the ecommerce site, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur top the country with the highest number of orders recorded.

It also noted that while most Malaysians favour shopping between 9pm and 11pm, netizens in Putrajaya prefer to do their shopping during lunch.

In the northern region, it reported a rise in online shopping in the states of Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak; with around a third of purchases from these four states coming from the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) category which includes products such as toiletries.

While in the east coast, Shopee recorded a triple-digit growth in the number of new users from Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu, signalling an increased adoption of e-commerce which is likely driven by the growing affordability of smartphones and internet data plans.

The Toys, Kids and Babies category has the highest number of purchases in these three states, with diapers, baby rompers and playmats being the most sought-after items.

In the southern region, Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan saw a rise in the number of Shopee users, with the majority of them being males. The Men’s Clothing category is one of the top categories as compared to other states, with men checking out items like floral shirts, bomber and leather jackets, and blazers, signalling that men from the southern region are more fashionable.

Shopee’s nationwide free shipping programme removes geographical barriers, so products are now available in places where brands may have little or no retail presence. As a result, online shopping activities are buzzing across the South China Sea in east Malaysia.

The mobile and accessories category is a hit in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan. To illustrate, over 51,000 units of power banks were ordered across three months. Digi prepaid reloads are also seen to be a hit amongst east malaysians. The reloads were made more attractive with a 10% bonus credit given to users.

“With almost half of the country’s population in our database, we have access to big data that allows us to understand the shopping habits of Malaysians. This information enables us to curate campaigns for the young and old alike,” said Shopee’s regional managing director Ian Ho.

He said Shopee provides a platform for brands to tap into the best of online retail and be part of the rapid e-commerce growth.

“Equipped with rich data and a long list of brands on our platform, our campaigns are well thought out to meet the market’s needs. One such example is the upcoming 27.3 Shopee Mega Sale. As the name suggests, it is going to be a week of crazy deals across categories to give shoppers the chance to shop for the items they want,” said Ho.