THE state of Selangor has a host of attractions for both domestic and international tourists which will be showcased at the March edition of MATTA Fair 2019 this month.

Tourism Selangor’s general manager Noorul Ashikin Mohd Din said the agency aims to increase tourists arrivals by introducing new products and services.

“We will continue to concentrate on promoting Selangor’s tourism products for both the domestic and international markets in line with our current #takemeanywhere and #discoverselangor campaign.

“There are several tourist destinations in the state which have great potential to be included in package tours such as Kuala Selangor, Kuala Kubu Bharu, Hulu Selangor and others,” she said.

One of the places of interest that will be highlighted at Tourism Selangor’s Pavillion this year is Resort Taman Eko Rimba Komanwel. With a special promo price of RM160, tourists will enjoy a two days one night stay for a standard room with a specialised package of a Kapur Trail Experience and River Fun Trekking.

Families who wish to escape the urban jungle and see some unusual animals in their natural surroundings, can enjoy a non-traditional zoo experience at Farm In The City, with up to 50% discounts for entrance tickets.

“In our quest to be an active and thriving tourism industry, we at Tourism Selangor and the Selangor government are supportive of all efforts by our local industry players to develop the attractive products that are available right here in the heart of Malaysia. With the tourist target of 7.7 million for 2019, we believe we can achieve the goal via participating in this number one tourism fair,” she added.

Tourism Selangor’s Pavillion at MATTA Fair will showcase its cultural and heritage theme and features tourist attractions such as Sky Mirror Tour & Travel, Amverton Cove Golf & Island Resort, Gold Coast Morib Resort, Hotel Seri Malaysia Bagan Lalang, Movenpick Hotel, Skytrex Adventure, Palace of The Golden Horses, Jump Street Trampoline Park, Cyberview Resort & Spa, Wet World Water Park, The Royal Town Klang Heritage Walk and Shah’s Village Hotel. These operators will be promoting their special packages with unbelievable discounted rates not to be missed.

The March Edition of MATTA Fair 2019, will be held at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur from March 15 to 17, 2019.