The Sompo Welfare Foundation (The Foundation) recently presented a cheque amounting to RM37,000 to Silent Teddies Bakery, who were among four recipients of the Foundation’s FY2020 International Social Welfare Grant outside of Japan.

Tan Sek Kee, Chief Executive Officer of Berjaya Sompo said: “This is the eighth year running where the Foundation has granted a portion of its international grant programme for Malaysia. We are honoured to be a part of this collaboration to enable these young adults from Silent Teddies Bakery to acquire the necessary entrepreneurial skills they need to enable them to be independent.

“Berjaya Sompo values inclusivity in the workplace and provides equal opportunity to all employees regardless of their differences which is something that the organisation greatly values. We are proud to see that Silent Teddies Bakery is a vehicle for changing lives for the deaf community by providing them skills training as well as providing them meaningful work in the food and beverage industry.”

Tan presented the mock cheque to Cindy Leong, the founder of Silent Teddies Bakery. In her acceptance speech, Leong said that the organisation aims to empower the deaf with the skills needed to increase their job opportunities, as well as raise social awareness of deafness through its Revitalisation Project.

The Revitalisation Project started in 2019, is an idea that Leong initiated to raise funds for the deaf community, and other persons with disabilities.

The revitalisation of the building would allocate space for a learning centre that supports the education of the deaf, and to give special attention to children and youths in need. The building is in its final stage of refurbishing its bakery, cafe, and arts/event space to cultivate the student’s entrepreneurial skills and independence in a conducive environment.