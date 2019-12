Underprivileged children from Pertubuhan Amal & Kebajikan Anak2 Islam Tersisih Selangor (PAKATS) recently had the chance to plant vegetations and fruits around their compound thanks to 7-Eleven Malaysia and NGOHub Asia.

The shelter, which is located in Kapar, is now home to 12 boys and girls aged between three to 16 years old with various needs. Liana Jamal, the manager and caretaker of PAKATS, has been managing the centre since 2014, providing shelter and care for underprivileged children.

The project began on a sunny afternoon with a briefing session. The participating children were coached on the various types of trees, plants, and gardening tools used during the activity.

The boys and girls, with the help of volunteers, spent the afternoon tilling the land and planting the seedlings together. Among the seedlings planted were mangoes, longans, rambutans, pandans, chillies, and lemongrass.

The event concluded after 7-Eleven goodie bags containing snacks, drinks, and soft toys were given to the children for their hard work.

“Through this tree-planting project, we hope the PAKATS community will be able to adapt a self-sustaining environment into their living space,” said Ronan Lee, 7-Eleven Malaysia general manager of marketing.

“We aim to provide opportunities for the community to grow their fruits of labour that can be used as a mean of extra income, besides imparting valuable life skills for a better quality of life. Through this activity, we also hope to teach the children the importance of being resourceful that they can carry into their future”.

Liana encourages the public to support PAKATS through financial or in-kind contributions and volunteering. Interested parties may contact her at elinjamal.pakats@gmail.com or call +019-200 8375.