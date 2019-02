IN conjunction with Valentine’s Day and the Chinese New Year season, Resorts World Genting distributed gifts to children admitted at the Oncology and Cancer Wards of the Women and Children Health Complex in University Malaya Medical Centre.

Puan Sri Cecilia Lim, wife of Genting Malaysia Berhad’s chairman Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay said the visit was a small gesture by Resorts World Genting to spread some cheer amongst the patients.

“Helping children is one of the causes that is very near and dear to my heart and I hope that our visit today will be a memorable one for the children and will help in some part for their speedy recovery,” she said.

The young patients had smiles on their faces when they were greeted by the official mascots of the Skytropolis Funland indoor theme park at Resorts World Genting.

The colourful mascots were dressed for the season with Tabby the Tiger sporting bright orange and red stripes in a bright red samfoo and Allie the Elephant looked adorable with a tuft of purple hair, glasses and a crimson cheongsam. Frankie the clown was also on hand to twist and turn balloons into an assortment of animal shapes for the children as he had the kids laughing with his silly jokes.

Colouring books, colouring pencil sets, KFC set meals and ang pow packets were also personally distributed by Lim who was accompanied by vice-president of Resort Communications and Public Relations Katherine Chew.

Mandarin oranges and delectable pineapple tarts crafted by chefs of Resorts World Genting were also given out to the nurses of the respective wards. At the end of the day, the children had an unforgettable Valentine’s Day.