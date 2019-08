STARBUCKS has teamed up with Neelofa to launch a curated collection of scarves that pays homage to Starbucks Frappucino beverages and Neelofa’s home-grown scarf brand, Naelofar.

The Starbucks X Naelofar Scarf Collection is the first of its kind to be exclusively retailed at selected Starbucks stores.

The collaboration draws inspiration from the beverages’ iconic colours of Chocolate, Caramel and Green Tea. As such, the scarves in the Starbucks x Naelofar collection will feature colours which include warm brown, soft beige and pastel green.

Packaged in an adorable Starbucks tumbler replica, the scarves themselves are made of pleated material and can be worn in a multitude of styles to accessorise and complete any outfit.

This collaboration between Starbucks Malaysia and the popular actress and entrepreneur is the second in recent times, following the MY Cups of Kindness Campaign last year which saw the artist joining forces with Starbucks to spread messages of kindness. As part of that campaign, Starbucks donated RM0.50 from the sale of each of its then newly released Summer Frappucino varieties to a charity of Neelofa’s choosing.

“It is indeed an honour to work with Starbucks once again, this time fusing my passion for scarves and my love for Starbucks Frappuccinos. So naturally, the Starbucks x Naelofar collection is truly something I hold very near and dear. The scarves are made in heavy pleated chiffon material and in shawl style which I personally love, and I’m sure my fans would love it too. I am thankful to Starbucks for this unique opportunity and I hope my fans and Starbucks customers alike will enjoy the collection,” said Neelofa.

The Starbucks x Naelofar Collection scarves are priced at RM75 each and RM1 of each scarf purchased will be donated to Neelofa’s charity of choice.