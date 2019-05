SUNWAY Velocity Mall ushered in the month of Ramadan by initiating a “Feeding Families” programme to reach out to the urban poor.

In line with this programme, the mall donated groceries worth RM200 to each of the 50 families from Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Cochrane Perkasa, located about 1km from the mall.

The “Feeding Families” campaign was inspired by the meaning of Ramadan which is to appreciate what we have. Hence, for every redemption made by shoppers, Sunway Velocity Mall will be donating RM5 to the “Feeding Families” corporate social responsibility campaign.

The mall has also pledged to provide one nutritious meal a day, under its “One Meal a day” programme for 100 children aged between 5 to 16-years-old from PPR Cochrane, beginning from May until December 2019.

On May 14, the management of Sunway Velocity Mall invited 50 representatives of the families to celebrate Ramadan at the mall. They were provided with pre-packaged groceries containing rice, condiments, cooking oil, noodles and other necessities.

The initiative started after the management of the mall were alerted to the plight of children living in poverty in low-cost flats in Kuala Lumpur. The information on the effects of urban poverty was published in a 2018 UNICEF Report.

In his speech at the event, Sunway Velocity Mall’s general manager Danny Lee said the programme was initiated to help the PPR community living near the mall.

“Sunway is committed to elevating the community and is passionate about helping others. Today, we have invited the families to come to the mall. We have prepared food, beverages and necessities for them to bring home to celebrate Ramadan,” said Lee.