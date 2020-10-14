Tantalise taste buds with refreshing ciders

Made from juicy red apples, Somersby, Malaysia’s best-selling cider is celebrating Apple Day in a big way this year.

Paying tribute to the annually celebrated Apple Day in UK every October, Somersby is offering cider lovers a special 3-day promotion at just RM19.90 for any 4-can pack of Somersby Apple, Blackberry or Elderflower Lime from Oct 16 to 18 at participating supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenient stores nationwide!

For an added twist of fun during #StayAtHome, Somersby’s premium cider is offering a bonus chance of winning an exclusive Somersby Shooter & Ladder game set!

Inspired by the classic boardgame “Snakes and Ladders”, this fun-filled game set comes with four Somersby shooter glasses for a carefree bonding time with loved ones. Just WhatsApp the proof of purchase receipt to 012-574 0001 and stand a chance to win. This contest will run from Oct 16 to 31, and winners will be announced on Somersby’s Facebook page and contacted via WhatsApp.

“Somersby’s No.1 position in the cider market is made possible, thanks to cider lovers nationwide. To reward consumers, and in celebration of Apple Day, Somersby is offering a special price for its refreshing variety of ciders, which is best served over ice,” said Carlsberg Malaysia Marketing Director Caroline Moreau.

Somersby gets juicier as it re-introduces Somerita, a fun drinking ritual of a Somersby bottle served upside down over crushed ice, at more than 150 selected modern bars and restaurants across Malaysia.

Capture these Insta-worthy uplifting drinks of Somerita and give Somersby a shout-out via hashtag to #Somerita #RefreshinglyOptimistic on social media. Visit https://bit.ly/GetSomerita for the full list of participating outlets.

Somersby’s well-loved Apple variant comes in 320ml cans and 330ml bottles, its fruity range (blackberry and elderflower lime) are available in 320ml cans while the sparkling range (Somersby Sparkling Rosé) is available only in 330ml bottles. Refresh with Somersby ciders available at participating supermarkets, hypermarkets, bars, restaurants and convenient stores today.