TAR UC prepares for the future

TUNKU Abdul Rahman University College’s (TAR UC) Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FOET) organised a forum on Artificial Intelligence (AI). It was held in conjunction with TAR UC’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The forum, themed “The AI Paradigm Shift: Destructive or Constructive?” was a collaborated effort between the FOET and the Institution of Engineers Malaysia, Institution of Engineering and Technology (‘IET’), Institution of Mechanical Engineers and IEEE’s Computational Intelligence Society. It discussed issues and concerns pertinent to AI, including its impact across various fields and how to prepare and adapt for the integration of AI.

Close to 160 attended the event held at TAR UC’s main campus in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur. Participants comprised of students, academicians, IET members and engineering experts, eager to listen to the views of the panel of four professionals - Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Director of Data Economy, Dr. Karl Ng; VROC Artificial Intelligence CEO, Juarez Salik Lowe; University Malaya Faculty of Computer Science & Information Technology Assoc. Prof. from the AI Dept., Dr. Chan Chee Seng; and IET Malaysia Network Asst. Prof. Pang Jia Yew.

Points observed included the balanced participation of representatives from the government sector, engineering professionals and academia; in addition to the all-encompassing platform that discussed issues and potentials, which cleared myths and quelled fears. The Q&A session was also said to have given the audience a chance to raise questions and gain better understanding about AI. Additionally, TAR UC engineering students benefited, gaining insights and wider perception from the various viewpoints.

It was announced that it will be compulsory for all FOET final-year Degree students to “sit for a paper” on AI, so as to keep abreast of the latest developments in science and technology. TAR UC FOET staff will also be updated and given opportunities to engage with industry partners in AI-related projects.