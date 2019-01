TUNKU Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) is calling all its former students from over five decades to attend its 50th Anniversary Celebration on March 16 and 17.

Aptly themed “HomeComing”, TAR UC is celebrating the milestone with a list of events, for the TAR UC Alumni or “TARCians” as they are called.

“It is an open invitation, especially for our alumni, all over Malaysia and around the world. We have started to contact them through various means and methods to get in touch with them and to invite them to come back for the 50th anniversary,” said TAR UC’s president Prof Dr Lee Sze Wei.

Over 200,000 students have graduated from TAR UC since the establishment of the university in 1969. Currently, there are about 20,000 students pursuing their education at the university.

“We are hoping to get at least 10 percent or 20,000 of the 200,000,” he said.

The university has planned a series of events in the run up to the 50th anniversary celebration. This includes a concert on March 16 and a grand ceremony on March 17.

Dr Lee said the celebration starts on the morning of March 16 with forums, where a number of speakers or experts in higher education will be discussing the topic in the context of the past and future.

“We have invited speakers from institutions of higher learning from overseas and also speakers from related sectors,” said Dr Lee, during a press conference at the Tun Tan Siew Sin building at TAR UC on Jan 7, this year.

He said a number of alumni have contacted them and requested for a specific classroom for their “reunion” as it brings back memories of their university years. “It’s a very good reason to come back,” he added.

To welcome the alumni, current university students at TAR UC will hold programmes through their clubs, societies, sports club and faculties, in which former students can take part in the sports activities such as basketball or volleyball, arts workshops or watch performances.

On March 17, a grand ceremony will be held at 10am, followed by a group photo session.

Dr Lee also urged former students to contribute in kindness and service to TAR UC.

“We urge alumni in various fields to come forward and join us if you are able to contribute, so, let us know,” he said.

TAR UC alumnus, Choong Cheong Vong, a prominent singer, songwriter, composer and record producer for many famous artists, said the concert will be held between 6pm to 9pm at the Sports Complex.

Among the highlights of the concert includes songs written or composed by former students related to the university.

Former students; Chong Keat Aun, a film director and former radio deejay, Chow Kam Leong, a songwriter, composer and record producer and Wayne Chua Poi Suan, an actress, were also at the press conference.