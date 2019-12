THERE is nothing like celebrating Christmas with Sunway Malls. Each year, the malls come up with a creative and unique campaign theme. For this Christmas season, all the malls have been transformed into classic European style markets.

Christmas markets in Europe during winter have a magical and unique charm.

With the transformation of the malls to resemble fairy-tale like traditional markets, shoppers can go on a journey across different European Christmas themes through “The Great Christmas Market” campaign from now onwards.

Sunway Velocity Mall will be transformed into a Finnish Christmas Market from Nov 22 to Dec 26. Known as the birthplace of Santa Claus, the Finnish inspiration is a tribute to the Father of Christmas.

Inspired by the Dresden Christmas Market, the oldest Christmas Market in Germany, also known as Striezelmarkt, a traditional market arch has been erected at the concourse area of Sunway Pyramid. .

At Sunway Putra Mall, shoppers will get a feel of the highlands of Mount Advent in Salzburg, with the mall transformed into a traditional Austrian Christmas market resembling that of the Grossarl Market from now until Dec 26.

Sunway Carnival Mall has adopted a French Christmas theme inspired by the town of Colmar’s architecture with a small town square. The fair-tale like market is a replica of the beautiful Colmar Christmas Market and is open to shoppers from now until Dec 29.

Meanwhile, Sunway Giza Mall, Sunway Citrine Hub and Sunway Big Box Retail Park are showcasing Christmas markets inspired by Poland.

Coming together to celebrate the festive season has always been a core tradition of Sunway Malls. On Nov 26, representatives from all the malls gathered at Sunway Velocity Mall for the official launch of the Christmas campaign.

“With Sunway Malls, the collective celebration under an umbrella theme allows us to reach out to more communities. We are honoured that the intricacies and nuances of festive seasons are able to amplify not in just one, but in seven of our malls.

“As modern marketplaces, we hope to bring people together, in the celebration of culture and festivity,” said Sunway Malls and Theme Parks CEO HC Chan during his speech.

He said the Christmas markets symbolise two significant aspects.

“The first represents the various races in Malaysia coming together to celebrate Christmas. The second is that each market brings forth its own symbolism of uniqueness and festive appeal.

“But the underlying theme is the commonality of us celebrating Christmas even though we are from different backgrounds.

“To represent our diversity, each of our malls has adopted a unique Christmas market to depict the different facets of Christmas.”

Along with Chan, Sunway Malls COO Kevin Tan, Sunway Malls senior general manager KS Wong, Sunway Pyramid general manager of Operations Jason Chin Teck Seng, Sunway Velocity Mall general manager Phang Sau Lian, Sunway Putra Mall general manager Danny Lee, Sunway Carnival Mall general manager Chai Wen Yew, Sunway Giza Mall assistant general manager Albert Cheok and Sunway Pyramid director of marketing Loo Hoey Theen, who represented Sunway Citrine Hub and Sunway Big Box Retail Park, rang the Christmas bells to mark the official launch of the campaign.

The launch was also attended by the Ambassador of Finland Petri Puhakka,Malaysian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative Sabine Franze and Austrian Embassy trade officer from the Commercial Section Anna Hofinger.

The event was a European style Christmas celebration with a traditional folk dance from Finland and Can Can dancers dressed in the red, white and blue of the French flag.

During the celebration, the main atrium on the ground floor of the Sunway Velocity Mall was transformed into a Christmas market resembling that of Rovaniemi, in northern Finland, the official hometown of Santa Claus, complete with log cabins surrounding the centre of the market with the iconic three-point star roof of the Santa Claus Office.

Experience Christmas in Finland by visiting Santa Claus’ cabin along with a Santa Post Office where you can write and then post your letters to Santa.

There is also a 360-degree experiential room with snowflake-shaped lights falling from the ceiling with mirrors surrounding all four walls.

Visit all the malls this season for a wide variety of home decorations, artisan crafts, sweet delicacies and special promotions and discounts.