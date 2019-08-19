The Manhattan Fish Market unveils fresh new experience

THE Manhattan FISH MARKET (MFM) has announced plans to rejuvenate 27 outlets across Malaysia, which started at their Wangsa Walk branch in Kuala Lumpur.

The makeover showcases a refreshed brand look and feel which offers a brighter and more vibrant interior featuring fun lifestyle spaces to encourage diners to linger and enjoy their food together. The fresh new ambiance is complemented by a new menu with delightful new twists.

Present at the launch was Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen who congratulated MFM on its successful branding.

“They have been trailblazing the local food and beverage industry and have set a fantastic example for many other local businesses to emulate. This refresh in their brand positioning and experience is reflective of the changing consumer landscape and evolving needs of the younger, digitally savvy generation. I look forward to experiencing the new concept and menu,” he said.

CEO of Revenue Valley Sdn Bhd Dickson Low said MFM is entering a new phase, breaking into the fast casual dining segment and expanding its appeal to a more diverse audience base. We want to appeal to families as well as millennials and Gen Z by providing seafood like never before!

“We want to continue to build on our reputation as the seafood experts and to be synonymous with seafood. Our new set up and menu is intended to reflect the current palette and attitudes of our target segments towards food,” said Low.

As a part of the rebrand, MFM is introducing new menu items, including hand-cut chips and six new variants of tartar sauces such as garlic herb, curry tartar, spicy grapefruit tartar, lime tartar, BBQ tartar and spicy tartar to satisfy every taste bud out there. Taking a step further in showcasing their expertise in seafood, diners can now choose how they want their seafood to be cooked from five different cooking methods whether it is fried, poached, grilled, baked or flamed.

Recently, MFM added an interesting twist to the traditional fish and chips batter by introducing new flavours such as cream cracker crusted, cookie crusted and Mamee crusted batter.

Since its launch in Malaysia more than 17 years ago, MFM has built its reputation in the market by serving up a storm with its wide variety of American-style seafood dishes, in a warm and casual dining environment. The brand draws its inspiration from the reputable Fulton Fish Market in Manhattan, New York which was once located below the iconic Brooklyn Bridge.

The fully revamped outlets are in Wangsa Walk, Mid Valley, Sunway Pyramid and Setia City Mall and the rest of the outlets have undergone minor facelifts. All 27 corporate outlets now feature self-service tartar stations for diners to reach for tartar sauces, grease proof paper, cutleries and hand gloves.

MFM is owned by Revenue Valley Sdn Bhd who also operates popular casual dining restaurants such as Tony Roma’s and NY Steak Shack.