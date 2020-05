ACER Malaysia recently announced the latest addition to its highly popular thin and light series with the arrival of Acer Swift 3, which is now available in AMD and Intel CPU variants. Acer Swift 3 is the first AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor powered laptop that is officially available for immediate purchase in the Malaysian market.

As the younger brother in the family, Acer Swift 3 balances style, power, and efficiency. The thin and light Acer Swift 3 enables users to power up their applications rapidly with the superfast 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD with up to 16GB of the latest and fastest LPDDR4X RAM. It achieves smoother internet browsing experience thanks to its Dual-band Wi-Fi 6. Also, it comes with full function USB Type-C port features such as USB 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort and supports data transfer with rapid speed over Thunderbolt™ 3.

Acer Swift 3 features narrow-bezel display offering 83.65% screen-to-body ratio with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display but at a body footprint that is 10% smaller! Designed for uncompromised productivity on-the-go, the new Acer Swift 3 packs better processing power and up to 16 hours battery life into its metal chassis that measures 15.95 mm thin and just 1.2 kg light. It also supports fast-charging, providing up to 4 hours of use on just a 30-minute charge.

Priced from RM2,599, the new Acer Swift 3 comes in three variants which include an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U paired with AMD Radeon Graphics model, an Intel® Core i5-1035G1 paired with Intel® UHD Graphics as well as Intel® Core i7-1065G7 paired with NVIDIA MX250 Graphics. The new Acer Swift 3 also pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 and this licence is valid for the lifetime of the device.

All variants are available immediately at Acer’s Official Online Store, select official and certified stores on Shopee and Lazada as well as Acer Official Resellers.