The power of four in one

FOUR of Malaysia’s major home brands have come together to bring “spoilt-for-choice” offerings to current home owners and property developers. Whether to furnish a new home or refurbish your current one, customers can now visit - DELUX Stainless Steel Sdn Bhd, SENZ Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd, Unity Kitchen Sdn Bhd, and/or Korea Wallpaper (HQ) Sdn Bhd - affiliated brands who work collaboratively under the mari mari home banner.

From autogates to security doors, roofing systems, kitchen appliances or cabinets, wardrobes, wallpaper and more, consumers can find solutions to almost anything and everything related to home at this one-stop digital hub.

“The vision of mari mari home is to become Malaysia’s largest platform for home brands that provides the greatest rebates to over one million customers,” said mari mari home founder Erny Looi Chee En.

“And with more and more brands joining mari mari home in the future, customers will be able to get the best recommendations for quality home solutions with great crossover rebates and promotions, ” she added. Home brands interested in being part of this “powerhouse” collaboration are urged to get in touch with the brand.

Founder of DELUX, Wendu Chui, shares why the brand decided to “join forces”. “Many of our customers who come to us for autogates often ask for recommendations on brands for other home products. By joining all these brands under one hub, we can now provide greater discounts and more convenience to our loyal customers”.

But mari mari home does not just benefit home owners; property developers will be able to find quick and convenient solutions to their needs too. “Sourcing and purchasing the correct home products to furnish residential units can be conveniently done under one hub and with lucrative rebates to boot,” informed Korea Wallpaper CEO, Acid Yong.

Meanwhile, SENZ’s managing director Katherine Leong adds that property developers looking for suppliers of home equipment and products at the most convenient rate and at the lowest prices will be able to find the solution to these at mari mari home. They can even look forward to getting answers to their queries fast, she says.

For more information on mari mari home, contact Cherrie at 03-8741 9908 or email cherrie@unitykitchen.com.my