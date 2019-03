TMC Life Sciences Berhad (TMCLS) celebrated its 25th anniversary by throwing a mini carnival for its patients, employees and doctors with an array of activities including a fashion show to showcase its new staff uniform.

The carnival was jointly organised by its subsidiaries, Thompson Hospital Kota Damansara (THKD), TMC Fertility, Thomson TCM and TCM Care Pharmacy on March 16.

Kota Damansara assemblyman Shatiri Mansor graced the event, which was attended by the Group’s corporate and business partners, consultant doctors and senior management, as well as some 300 invited guests from neighbouring communities.

Shatiri said TMCLS has achieved many praiseworthy milestones and achievements over the two and a half decades since it started operations back in 1994.

“With the start of Thomson Hospital KD’s new expansion project, I am certain that it will boost the socio-economic status of the neighbourhoods in Kota Damansara by creating jobs and business opportunities for the surrounding community,” said Shatiri.

Group CEO of TMCLS and CEO of THKD Nadiah Wan said the milestone and achievements of TMCLS are first and foremost a result of the incredible contributions of its consultant specialists, employees and management team.

Pioneer staff and medical director of TMC Fertility Dr. Surinder Singh said 25 years is a long time and he has seen the group grow in leaps and bounds, from a small fertility facility to the integrated health care provider that it is today.

“This milestone further solidifies the trust and confidence in our brand and high quality healthcare services as we journey to yet another 25 years to come,” said Surinder.

The Thomson Kids Club was also re-launched during the event with the introduction of its new mascot - “Lila”, a pink and purple coloured butterfly.

“Lila” the butterfly is inspired by Thomson Hospital’s logo - the heart of the healthcare team and the heart of the patient community, coming together to signify endurance, change, hope and life.

The Thomson Kids Club is open to all babies born at Thomson Hospital and expires, when the child turns 11- years-old.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held in celebration of the anniversary. For the event, the hospital transformed its entire first and second floor into a carnival zone with a health bazaar.

Twenty five years ago, the hospital started as a small fertility clinic in Damansara Utama in 1994 before it grew into a multi-disciplinary healthcare company, providing high quality care for patients across Asia.

Nadiah told theSun that it is a significant milestone as they started with a clinic and now they have 200 beds with another 400 beds to be added.

She said with the re-launch of the Thomson Kids Club’s new mascot, children will enjoy exclusive invitations to events and discount on vaccinations.

“We also re-launched our uniforms, which reflects our corporate identity as a part of the larger medical group in Singapore, which is the whole reason why we re-branded in the first place because we are a part of the Thomson Medical group and we want to build a pan-Asian health system,” she said.